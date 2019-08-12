Also available on the nbc app

Buckingham Palace isn't here for any fake rumors surrounding Meghan Markle. After several weight loss scammers made wild claims that the Duchess of Sussex turned to diet pills to help shed off her baby weight, Buckingham Palace was quick to shut down the false advertisements. "This is obviously not true and an illegal use of the Duchess’ name for advertising purposes. We will follow our normal course of action," a royal source for the palace told the Mirror.

