The Royal family is speaking out after new allegations surrounding the palaces hiring processes have surfaced. A recent article from The Guardian claims that Buckingham Palace banned ethnic minorities from office jobs until at least the late 1960s. The newly discovered documents reportedly show that “coloured immigrants or foreigners” were prevented from serving in clerical roles within the royal household. Now, Buckingham Palace is responding to the accusations. “Claims based on a second hand account of conversations from over 50 years ago should not be used to draw or infer conclusions about modern day events or operations,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

