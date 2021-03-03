Also available on the nbc app

Buckingham Palace is launching an investigation into the allegations of bullying made against Meghan Markle by royal aides. In response to the accusations published in a report from The Times, a spokesperson said, "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article." However, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan denied the allegations, calling the situation a "calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation."

