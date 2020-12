Also available on the nbc app

The legends of BTS are back at it again! The K-pop supergroup hit the stage at the 2020 MTV Video Music awards to perform their bop, “Dynamite” for the first time ever, and they totally crushed the performance. The band rocked suits and danced behind the Brooklyn Bridge. On top of that, they also won big, taking home the award for Best Pop Video for their “On” music video.

