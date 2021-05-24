Also available on the nbc app

K-pop superstars BTS (방탄소년단) have left Army in awe yet again! The Grammy winning idols hit the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where the kings lit up the stage with a dazzling performance of their new bop, “Butter.” The song is their second English-language single following the release of their smash hit, “Dynamite.” BTS also won big at the award show, winning multiple awards including Top Selling Song!

