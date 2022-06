Also available on the nbc app

BTS is undefeated once again. The Korean boy group swept at the 2021 American Music Awards, winning all three categories they were nominated for. The K-Pop sensation took home the awards for Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Song. BTS now has nine AMAs. They have won every AMA award they have been nominated for since 2018.

