BTS is taking a much needed break. Big Hit Music, which manages the popular K-Pop band, announced that the singers are taking an "extended period of rest." "We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour," the statement read.

