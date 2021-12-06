Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

BTS Taking 'Extended Period of Rest': 'They Will Return At Their Best'

CLIP12/06/21
Also available on the nbc app

BTS is taking a much needed break. Big Hit Music, which manages the popular K-Pop band, announced that the singers are taking an "extended period of rest." "We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour," the statement read.

Appearing:
Tags: bts, music, news
S2021 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.