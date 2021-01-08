Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

BTS’ Suga Can’t Raise Arms Or Perform As He Recovers From Shoulder Surgery

CLIP01/08/21
Also available on the nbc app

BTS star Suga is giving fans and update on how he’s doing after undergoing shoulder surgery in November. The K-pop idol spoke to Weverse Magazine about the injury that led to him having to get surgery this year, revealing that at one point, he couldn’t even raise his arms. “The pain is one thing, but when my shoulders got worse, I couldn’t even raise my arms,” he said according to People.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, bts, kpop, k-pop, k pop, Dynamite, musicians, music, bts suga, suga, jimin, rm, v, jungkook
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.