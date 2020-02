Also available on the NBC app

BTS just made a whirlwind stop in NYC as their anticipated album "Map of the Soul: 7" dropped. The K-Pop superstars sat with Access Hollywood to talk about the inspiration behind the album, and share how lucky they feel for the thousands of fans who camped out for days for their chance to see them on the "Today" show in New York. Plus, BTS share some of their favorite American words!

Appearing: