BTS' Jimin Making A 'Speedy Recovery' After Appendicitis Surgery, Testing Positive For Covid-19

CLIP01/31/22
BTS star Jimin is on the mend after undergoing emergency surgery for appendicitis and testing positive for Covid-19. The K-pop supergroup's management team Big Hit Music issued a statement regarding the situation on Monday saying that Jimin suffered, "sudden abdominal pain with a mild sore throat" on Sunday and was taken to a hospital ER where he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis as well as testing positive for Coronavirus.

