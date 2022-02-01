Also available on the nbc app

BTS star Jimin is on the mend after undergoing emergency surgery for appendicitis and testing positive for Covid-19. The K-pop supergroup's management team Big Hit Music issued a statement regarding the situation on Monday saying that Jimin suffered, "sudden abdominal pain with a mild sore throat" on Sunday and was taken to a hospital ER where he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis as well as testing positive for Coronavirus.

