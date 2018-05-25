BTS Gets Scared By A Fangirl On 'Ellen'!

The K-pop superstars were on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Friday, and Ellen had a little surprise for the boy band! Watch to find out more.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, bts music video, ellen degeneres, bts music, bts ellen degeneres, bts interview, the ellen degeneres show, tv, the ellen show, bts news, bts billboard, bts band, bts, ellen, bts ellen degeneres show, bts k pop, bts ellen
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.