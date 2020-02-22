Also available on the nbc app

Feb. 21 is the day the BTS Army has been waiting for! BTS's much-anticipated album, "Map of the Soul: 7," has been released. Thousands of fans waited outside all night for their chance to see them on the "Today" show in New York. "We are so lucky to receive such love and all the support," RM told Access Hollywood on the day of their album release. Members of the Army also talked to Access about how much the group and their music means to them.

