Also available on the nbc app

BTS donated a million dollars to the Black Lives Matter movement in June following the death of George Floyd. But now, the K-pop superstars are opening up about what inspired their generous charitable contribution to the organization which is fighting for equality. “When we're abroad or in other situations, we've also been subjected to prejudice. We feel that prejudice should not be tolerated; it really has no place,” Jin told Variety.

Appearing: