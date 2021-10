Also available on the nbc app

K-pop supergroup BTS chatted with Access Hollywood about their new single, “Dynamite.” They also talk about how they’re going to perform the bop on at the VMAs for the first time ever. The idols also share about their upcoming virtual concert and their new movie, “Break The Silence: The Movie” which is coming out on September 10 in various territories worldwide with tickets now on sale.

