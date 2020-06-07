Also available on the NBC app

BTS is using their resources to make a difference. The K-pop group and Big Hit Entertainment donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter this week, Big Hit and Black Lives Matter confirmed to Variety. News of their contribution comes days after BTS shared a powerful statement in support of Black Lives Matter online, writing, "We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we have the right to be respected. We stand together."

