BTS Debuts Emotional Anti-Bullying Video For This Inspiring Reason

BTS is sending an important and empowering message to young fans. The K-pop supergroup and dropped an emotional new video featuring their song "Answer: Love Myself" as part of their latest effort with UNICEF's #ENDviolence campaign to celebrate UN's International Day of Friendship. According to UNICEF, the guys want to "show the power of love and kindness" while "encouraging every young person to find the love from within themselves and spreading that love to others."

