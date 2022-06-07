Also available on the nbc app

"Jurassic World: Dominion" star Bryce Dallas Howard chatted with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall at the premiere of the film and shared her excitement for the film to come out. She also gushes about her co-star Chris Pratt and how great of a dad he is saying, "He's Papa Pratt! He's a great father and I'm just proud of him! His kids are lucky kids!" "Jurassic World: Dominion" is in theaters on June 10.

