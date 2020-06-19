Also available on the NBC app

Bryce Dallas Howard is following in director dad Ron Howard's footsteps, making her directorial debut with the Apple TV+ documentary "Dads." She enlisted not only Ron, but also her brother Reed, her late grandfather, celebrity dads and six everyday fathers from all over the world. Bryce talked to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about the making of the doc, which includes a teary interview with Ron talking about his father and documents Reed's own journey to become a dad. "It ended up becoming kind of a wildly personal film," she said. "Dads" starts streaming on Apple TV+ on June 19.

