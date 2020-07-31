Also available on the nbc app

Bryan Cranston is on the mend and giving back after recovering from COVID-19. The "Breaking Bad" star shared a health update with fans in a candid Instagram video on Thursday, revealing he contracted the novel coronavirus despite following proper guidelines and he hopes his experience can serve as an example for others. Now that he's feeling better, Bryan spoke directly to followers about his next steps, announcing plans to donate plasma at a Los Angeles blood center – and yup, he documented the entire process on camera!

