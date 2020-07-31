Also available on the NBC app

Four women have accused "The Goldbergs" star Bryan Callen of sexual assault and misconduct. "MADtv" alum Katherine Tigerman claimed in an explosive report from the Los Angeles Times that Callen raped her more than 20 years ago when they were both up-and-coming actors. A woman named Rachel Green also claimed that Callen pinned her against a dressing room wall and forcibly kissed her in 2009 at an American Apparel store in Pittsburgh, where she worked at the time. Claire Ganshert also recalled a four-year affair with Callen which she claimed led her to therapy and realizing she felt he'd taken advantage of their power dynamic and 20-year age difference. And comedian Tiffany King claimed Callen offered her stage time in exchange for oral sex in 2017. In a statement to the paper, Callen vehemently denied all accusations.

Appearing: