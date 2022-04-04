Main Content

Bruno Mars Lit A Cigarette Onstage At The 2022 Grammys And People Are Freaking Out

CLIP04/04/22
It was a big night for Silk Sonic at the 2022 Grammy Awards over the weekend. The R&B group consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak had a "clean sweep," taking home all four awards they were nominated for, but it was something Bruno did while accepting the record of the year award that has fans freaking out! While Anderson was accepting the prestigious award Bruno took a cigarette from his pocket and lit it on stage before taking the mic and to say "we love y'all."

