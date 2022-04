Also available on the nbc app

Silk Sonic had quite the night at the 2022 Grammys! The duo, comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, took home the Grammy for Record of the Year and Song of the Year for their bop, "Leave the Door Open." And needless to say, the duo were ready to party – dancing to the stage and giving a speech to remember!

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution