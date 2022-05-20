Emma Heming is opening up about the toll that caring for her family has had on her mental health. While talking to The Bump, the model, who is married to Bruce Willis, admitted it is hard to carve out time for herself while also being the caregiver for her family. "I struggle with making the time for self-care every day. I put my family's needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero," she said. Her comment comes months after it was revealed that Bruce had Aphasia, which affects a person's ability to process language and communicate.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight