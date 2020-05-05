Also available on the NBC app

Bruce Willis has finally reunited with his wife and daughters after spending four weeks apart! The family is now back together after Emma Heming Willis and their two girls, Mabel and Evelyn, seemingly joined the "Die Hard" star at his ex-wife Demi Moore's house in Idaho, where he has been quarantined for over a month due to the coronavirus lockdown. Bruce and Emma's reunion came one day before their youngest daughter's 6th birthday on May 5. The 41-year-old actress shared sweet snaps from the foursome's adventures in the great outdoors, including a ride on a four-wheeler!

