Bruce Willis is saying goodbye to his legendary acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia. The 67-year-old actor's family, including ex-wife Demi Moore, their oldest daughter Rumer Willis, and his wife Emma Hemming Willis, shared the news in a joint Instagram statement explaining his decision. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the bittersweet post read in part.

