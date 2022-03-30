Main Content

Bruce Willis 'Stepping Away' From Acting After Aphasia Diagnosis, Demi Moore & Family Reveal

Bruce Willis is saying goodbye to his legendary acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia. The 67-year-old actor's family, including ex-wife Demi Moore, their oldest daughter Rumer Willis, and his wife Emma Hemming Willis, shared the news in a joint Instagram statement explaining his decision. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the bittersweet post read in part.

