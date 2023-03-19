Main Content

Bruce Willis Said 'Being A Good Dad' Is 'More Important' Than Film Success In Throwback Interview

CLIP03/19/23

Bruce Willis has played so many legendary heroes in films like "Die Hard," "The Expendables" and "Armageddon." The actor, who retired last year due to his battle with dementia, turns 68 on March 19. Access Hollywood gets the birthday celebrations started early by reflecting on some of our fun moments with Bruce over the years! In one flashback, the actor explained how important fatherhood is to him, saying, "Having a goal of being a good dad and being a good father is much more important to be than how my movie does this weekend."

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Bruce Willis, celebrity, birthday, Throwback, entertainment news
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.