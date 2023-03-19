Bruce Willis has played so many legendary heroes in films like "Die Hard," "The Expendables" and "Armageddon." The actor, who retired last year due to his battle with dementia, turns 68 on March 19. Access Hollywood gets the birthday celebrations started early by reflecting on some of our fun moments with Bruce over the years! In one flashback, the actor explained how important fatherhood is to him, saying, "Having a goal of being a good dad and being a good father is much more important to be than how my movie does this weekend."

