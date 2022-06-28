Also available on the nbc app

Bruce Willis loves hanging out with his family AKA his wolf pack! In a now deleted Instagram Story on his wife, Emma Heming Willis' page, the 67-year-old actor could be seen howling alongside their 8-year-old daughter Evelyn and the family's Siberian husky. Emma wrote over the post, "Impressive howling all-round." The "Die Hard" star's high-spirited howling comes just a few months after his family announced that he would be stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

