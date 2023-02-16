Main Content

Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia, His Family Announces

Bruce Willis' family is sharing an update on his health, nearly a year after they announced he'd been diagnosed with aphasia. The actor's wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and five daughters – Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn – shared a family statement updating fans on his condition. They wrote in part, "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)."

