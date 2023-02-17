Bruce Willis' daughters are opening up about how they are feeling after the shocking news that their father has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The family updated fans on Bruce's health Thursday and his eldest children spoke out about how they are coping. "Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed, yet also very in awe of the love so many people have for my Papa,” Scout wrote on her Instagram story later that day. Rumer and Tallulah said the agree on their respective pages.

