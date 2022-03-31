The Willis girls are feeling the love. Following a family Instagram announcement that Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting after an aphasia diagnosis, his daughters are sharing some thoughtful throwbacks. Scout took to her Instagram story to thank fans and friends for their "outpouring of love" and the "Die Hard" star's eldest, Rumer, also shouted him out on her Instagram story the same day the family shared his unfortunate health news.

