Bruce Willis Beams While Supporting Ex Demi Moore At Book Party With Their 3 Daughters And His Wife

Bruce Willis has nothing but love for his ex! The superstar supported fellow Hollywood icon Demi Moore at the launch party for her anticipated new memoir, "Inside Out." Bruce grinned ear-to-ear while posing for photos with the debut author, their three daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, and Bruce's wife, Emma Heming – who even gave Demi a special shoutout on her Instagram story. Demi also celebrated with famous friends including Kate Hudson, Liv Tyler, Melanie Griffith and host Gwyneth Paltrow.

