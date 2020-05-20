Also available on the NBC app

Knock, knock! Bruce Willis accidentally made a minor cameo in daughter Rumer's body positivity video as she opened up about her insecurities while dressed in underwear from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand. Despite her dad's brief interruption, the 31-year-old actress shared a relatable and powerful message with her followers about the importance of self-love. She wrote, "I wanted to be really vulnerable and transparent and talk to you guys about body confidence and share what I look like with no filters, no editing… just me."

