Access Hollywood
Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Jessica Springsteen Wins Equestrian Silver Medal At Tokyo Olympics

CLIP08/07/21
Bruce Springsteen's daughter is an Olympic medalist! Jessica Springsteen took home silver with the U.S. Equestrian team at the Tokyo Games over the weekend. The trio was tied for gold with Sweden before falling short by just 1.3 seconds in a dramatic jump off. Springsteen didn't qualify for individual finals in Tokyo butt she was feeling confident ahead of competing in the team event, telling reporters on Friday that she was thrilled with the way her horse was performing.

NBCUniversal Television Distribution
