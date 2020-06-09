Also available on the nbc app

Shakir and Rihan are a contemporary dance duo from India so close they call each other "brother," but these cousins have been best friends their whole lives! In this clip exclusive to Access Hollywood, the pair takes the "America's Got Talent" stage and leaves the judges and audience stunned with their acrobatic and emotional routine. Will they achieve their dream of winning the hit reality competition? "AGT" airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

