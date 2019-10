Also available on the NBC app

On the set of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," Melissa Fumero (Amy) and Andy Samberg (Jake) tell Access about their reaction to learning their show got picked up by NBC, where it will now air. Plus, what will fans see from their characters, Jake and Amy, who got married in the most recent season finale? "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" premieres Thursday, Jan. 10 at 9/8c on NBC.

