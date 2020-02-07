Also available on the NBC app

With six seasons under their belt and a seventh debuting on Feb. 6, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine's" Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller are experts at playing police officers on TV – but how well do they know cop terminology in real life? Access Hollywood challenged the actors to a fun cop lingo quiz, and some of them did better than others! "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" airs Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC.

