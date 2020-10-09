Also available on the nbc app

Andy Roddick is gearing up to get roasted by his wife, friends and even his ex-girlfriend! The tennis great's former flame, Mandy Moore, is one of the many stars taking part in "No Love: The Roast of Andy Roddick," which will be held this weekend to benefit The Andy Roddick Foundation. Andy and wife Brooklyn Decker told Access Hollywood all about the exciting event, and Brooklyn joked about her beef with the "This Is Us" star. "I still harbor anger towards Mandy, because she got his good years! She got the hair, she got the U.S. Open Championship, she got the good stuff!" she teased. Brooklyn and Andy also played a fun game of "Couples Uncensored," where they revealed hilarious details about their marriage! "No Love: The Roast of Andy Roddick" will stream live Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. Central.

