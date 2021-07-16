Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Brooklyn Beckham Wows In The Kitchen With Impressive Cooking Skills

CLIP07/15/21
Also available on the nbc app

Brooklyn Beckham has major culinary skills! The 22-year-old model demonstrated his cooking chops in several recent Instagram videos. Just this week, the son of Victoria and David Beckham showed fans how to make pesto pasta, spicy tomato cream pasta and a steak quesadilla. The photographer’s famous mom commented, “Wow!! Looks amazing!” and his fiancée, Nicola Peltz, added heart-eye and fire emojis.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Brooklyn Beckham, cruz beckham, Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz
S2021 E01 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.