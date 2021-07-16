Also available on the nbc app

Brooklyn Beckham has major culinary skills! The 22-year-old model demonstrated his cooking chops in several recent Instagram videos. Just this week, the son of Victoria and David Beckham showed fans how to make pesto pasta, spicy tomato cream pasta and a steak quesadilla. The photographer’s famous mom commented, “Wow!! Looks amazing!” and his fiancée, Nicola Peltz, added heart-eye and fire emojis.

