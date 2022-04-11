Also available on the nbc app

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot over the weekend, and their wedding seemed to be the hottest party of the season thanks to it's star-studded guest list! The black-tie ceremony welcomed around 600 guests including their famous families and celebs including Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Eva Longoria, who wore a black gown designed by Victoria Beckham! Natalia Bryant also attended, plus the president of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation, Mandana Dayani.

