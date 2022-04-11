Marnie Schulenburg, 'As The World Turns' Star, Dies At 37 After Breast Cancer Battle
CLIP 05/19/22
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot over the weekend, and their wedding seemed to be the hottest party of the season thanks to it's star-studded guest list! The black-tie ceremony welcomed around 600 guests including their famous families and celebs including Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Eva Longoria, who wore a black gown designed by Victoria Beckham! Natalia Bryant also attended, plus the president of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation, Mandana Dayani.