Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz's Star-Studded Wedding Guests Natalia Bryant, Serena Williams & More

CLIP04/11/22
Also available on the nbc app

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot over the weekend, and their wedding seemed to be the hottest party of the season thanks to it's star-studded guest list! The black-tie ceremony welcomed around 600 guests including their famous families and celebs including Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Eva Longoria, who wore a black gown designed by Victoria Beckham! Natalia Bryant also attended, plus the president of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation, Mandana Dayani.

Appearing:
Tags: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Natalia Bryant, Venus Williams, David Blaine, Marc Anthony, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Wedding, guests, Love, romance, relationship, family, fashion, lifestyle, news
S2022 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.