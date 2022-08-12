Brooklyn Beckham has babies on his brain. While chatting with Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event, the son of David and Victoria Beckham gushed being married to Nicola Peltz and revealed that he wants to be a young dad. "My dream is to have a big family, more than anything. I have always wanted to be a young dad ... I could have 10 kids, but totally up to (Nicola)," he shared.

