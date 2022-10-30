Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are celebrating another year of love. The married pair marked three years as a couple on Saturday and commemorated the milestone in romantic Instagram posts. Brooklyn shared a series of photos of their past three years together and wrote, "Can't believe it’s been 3 years, I feel like I have known you my whole life. Happy anniversary to my other half, my best friend and to my gorgeous wife x could not live this life without you."

