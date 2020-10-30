Also available on the nbc app

Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz just celebrated their one-year anniversary and Brooklyn is already focused on their future! The 21-year-old model shared a steamy bathtub photo on Instagram with his love and gushed in the caption, “Happy 1-year anniversary baby. I’m the luckiest person to have you by my side. I cannot wait to grow old with you and start a family with you. I love you so much.” Brooklyn announced in July that he and Nicola, 25, were engaged!

Appearing: