Brooklyn Beckham And Harry Styles Make List Of 'Most Eligible Bachelors In Britain'

Brooklyn Beckham is in high demand! Tatler Magazine named him as the "most eligible bachelor in Britain." "Easily identifiable by his Victorian chimney-sweep style, newly single Brooklyn, 20, has almost as many tattoos as his father and just as much charm," the magazine states. "The up-and-coming photographer facetimes his family from photoshoots." Also on the list is Harry Styles, who comes in at number four.

