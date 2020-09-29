Also available on the nbc app

Brooke Shields has been in the entertainment business since she was a child and has been working consistently ever since, but her daughters aren't that impressed! When Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover asked the Hollywood icon if her kids knew how big of a star she is, she replied, "They have zero interest at all. If I were a TikTok star then maybe they would think. I have gotten more props for 'Jane the Virgin.'" Brooke also recalled her daughter pranking her with the Purse Challenge on TikTok earlier this year and discussed her partnership with Life Happens, a national non-profit committed to educating consumers on life insurance.

