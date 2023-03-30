Brooke Shields is looking back at her time on “Friends.” “It changed my entire life. When the friends asked me to lunch on the set in the nice cafeteria, I thought I had died and gone to heaven,” she told Access Hollywood. “They were so generous and kind and welcoming, and I became obsessed with making them laugh.” Brooke also revealed how it feels to finally take control of her own story in her new documentary. “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” debuts on Hulu in two parts on April 3.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight