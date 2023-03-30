Main Content

Brooke Shields Recalls Time On ‘Friends’ And Admits She Was ‘Obsessed With Making Them Laugh’

Brooke Shields is looking back at her time on “Friends.” “It changed my entire life. When the friends asked me to lunch on the set in the nice cafeteria, I thought I had died and gone to heaven,” she told Access Hollywood. “They were so generous and kind and welcoming, and I became obsessed with making them laugh.” Brooke also revealed how it feels to finally take control of her own story in her new documentary. “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” debuts on Hulu in two parts on April 3.

