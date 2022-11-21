Main Content

Brooke Shields Credits Her Daughter For Helping Her Embrace Body Positivity

Brooke Shields joined Kit Hoover on "Access Daily" to discuss her multiple projects, "Holiday Harmony" and podcast, "Now What?" The mom of two also gushed about how her daughters teach her so much, including to embrace her body positivity. Brooke also went on to say she feels better in her 50's than she ever has before. You can watch "Holiday Harmony" Thanksgiving day on HBO Max and be sure to listen to Brooke's podcast, "Now What?"

