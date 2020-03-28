Vera Wang Flashes Six-Pack Abs At 70
CLIP 05/12/20
Here's how to get buns of steel like Brooke Burke! The TV personality and fitness guru shared her tips for a killer booty workout at home when she joined Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover for a video chat on Zoom, in which she demonstrated a series of moves guaranteed to burn those glutes! The 48-year-old working mom also spilled details on her romance with boyfriend Scott Rigsby and dished on how she's embracing the opportunity to spend quality time with her kids during quarantine.