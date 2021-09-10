Main Content

Brooke Burke Is Engaged To Scott Rigsby After Two Years Together

Brooke Burke is engaged! The former "Dancing With the Stars" host is set to marry commercial real estate developer Scott Rigsby, according to People. The happy news comes one day after Brooke celebrated her 50th birthday. "Virgo Birthday Vibes, " share captioned a series of pictures on her Instagram on Wednesday. Several of the snaps show the birthday girl posing with her now-fiancé. In one of the pics the couple looks all loved up as they hug, and Scott gives Brooke a kiss on the head.

