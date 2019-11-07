Brooke Burke Cuddles Up With New Boyfriend Scott Rigsby For Red Carpet Debut

Also available on the NBC app

Brooke Burke and Scott Rigsby are making things red carpet official! The actress stepped out at Operation Smile's Hollywood Fight Night with her real estate agent beau proudly by her side. Brooke wore a sexy satin little black dress to the special event and was all smiles and laughs as she and Scott posed together. Their high-profile date night comes shortly after their couples vacation to Mexico with Brooke's "Dancing with the Stars" pals Derek and Julianne Hough and their respective partners, Hayley Erbert and Brooks Laich.

