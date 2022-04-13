Main Content

Brooke Burke Calls Out Tyra Banks For Being A 'Diva' On 'DWTS': 'It's Not About You'

CLIP04/13/22

Brooke Burke is sharing some unfiltered opinions about "Dancing with the Stars" host Tyra Banks. The 50-year-old actress got candid about her experience competing and hosting the hit reality competition during a recent appearance on David Yontef's "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast. And when asked her opinion on how Tyra is doing as the series' new host, the fitness guru confessed that she just doesn't think the model is a good match for the gig.

